485 recruits attested into the Madras Regiment

Coimbatore : A total of 485 Recruits were attested into the oldest Regiment of the Indian Army, The Madras Regiment in Wellington in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The recruits after 46 weeks of tough training could see their dreams come true when they wore olive greens and marched past the prestigious= enclosed drill square, an official release said tonight.

The Parade was reviewed by Special Frontier Force IG, Major General G S Bisht who appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a very high standard of drill in the Attestation Parade.

He also lauded the effort of Madras Regiment Centre to improve the standard of training to such a high level and congratulated the parents of the young soldiers in this moment of pride and glory.