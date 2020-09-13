490 cases take total affected to 22,156, four deaths

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 490 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in Coimbatore district rose to 22,156 and four deaths took the toll to 353 today.

Of the total, 18,308 patients were discharged and 3,495 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

While a 63 year old male and 69 year old male died at private hospitals, a 52 year old man and 74 year old female died at CMCH, due to infection and co-morbidities.

Erode reported 133 fresh cases taking the tally to 4,534 of which 3,432 were discharged and 1,043 are under treatment at various hospitals. The district recorded three deaths, which took the toll to 59.

With 309 new cases, the count went up to 14,475 in Salem, of which 12,265 patients were discharged and 1,982 are undergoing treatment.

The death toll rose to 228, with a recording of 10 deaths.

Tirupur reported 291 fresh cases rising the total to 4,748, of which 2,946 were discharged while 1,717 are under treatment. The death toll went up to 85., with one death today