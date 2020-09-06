538 new cases, 45 short of 19,000 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today recorded 538 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total just 45 short of 19,000, even as five deaths took the death toll to 328.

Of the total 18,955 cases, 13,831 were discharged and 4,796 undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State

Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode 117 fresh cases took the tally to 2,645 of which 1,147 are under treatment. With four deaths, the toll so far touched 50.

With 122 cases, the total count in Salem rose to 12,654, of which 9,380 were discharged and 3,092 under treatment. The death toll rose to 182, with six deaths recorded today.

In Tirupur, 153 cases were recorded, raising the total cases to 3,450, out of which 2,300 were discharged and 1,079 under treatment. With four deathys the toll stood at 80, it said.