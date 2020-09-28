587 fresh cases take total count 30,915 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 587 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district gone up to 30,915 and six deaths took the toll to 424 today.

Of the total 25,374 patients were discharged and 5,117 are under treatment at various hospitals, a state medical bulletin said.

Erode reported 133 fresh cases,taking the tally to 6,525 of which 5,321 are discharged and 1,120 under treatment. Death toll is 84.

With 256 fresh cases total count in Salem rose to 18,908, out of which 15,828 were discharged and 2,768 under treatment. Two deaths took the toll to 312.

Tirupur recorded 198 cases and tally gone up to 7,867 and 1,633 are under treatment after discharging 6,105 patients. The death toll rose

to 129 with three deaths recorded, it said.