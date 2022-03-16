6 Caribbean Nations Join Save Soil Movement Led By Sadhguru, Sign MoUs

Covai Post Network

Six “pearls in the ocean” sign memorandums of understanding in commitment to Save Soil movement, led by Sadhguru

Coimbatore – The global Movement to Save Soil initiated by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, got off to a successful start with six Caribbean nations signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to save soil in their countries. The MoUs were signed with Conscious Planet, the initiative under which the Save Soil Movement has been launched. Leaders of the six Caribbean nations- Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Barbados- pledged to initiate concrete action in their countries to reverse and halt soil degradation and ensure long-term food and water security for their populations.

Acknowledging their support for the Save Soil Movement, Sadhguru said,“These small nations, these pearls in the ocean, [can] make that turn around” and demonstrate that every nation can and must save its soil in the interest of all future life on the planet. “You have a big footprint in the world. Leadership is in the size of your vision, not in the size of the nation. This [ecological effort] is one of the most vital things we will do in our generation,” he added.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, said that it was his “pleasure to participate in this initiative to sign this memorandum of understanding with Conscious Planet,” adding that “the issue of soil degradation, which could potentially become soil extinction, is a significant threat to the planet.”

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados echoed these sentiments. “By 2050, if we don’t make the decisions now, we will not reach there safely. This conversation is very timely, because it’s trying to change generations of citizens who have come to believe that everything is instantaneous,” she said during the signing of the MoU on behalf of her nation.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) predicts that soil extinction could become a reality if soil degradation continues at present rates. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that all the world’s topsoil could become extinct in 60 years and the scientific community has warned that by 2045, the planet’s food production could drop by 40% even as the planet’s population crosses 9.3 billion.

The Save Soil Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the Movement aims to reach 3.5 billion people.

As part of the Movement, Sadhguru will embark on a lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 kilometres, passing through the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, across 27 nations in a 100-day journey. During his journey, Sadhguru will engage with world leaders, the media and leading experts in these nations to emphasize the urgent need for concerted action to Save Soil. Starting from London on March 21, his journey will culminate in the Cauvery river basin, where Sadhguru has initiated the ambitious Cauvery Calling project. Cauvery Calling aims to enable the planting of 2.42 billion trees in private farmlands in the Cauvery river basin, to restore the severely depleted river and restore soil health in the region. Thus far, Cauvery Calling volunteers have enabled 125,000 farmers to plant 62 million trees towards this goal.

During his journey, Sadhguru will also appeal to global leaders to save the planet’s soil from extinction through two influential international platforms: the UNCCD’s 15th session of the Conference of parties (COP15) in the Ivory Coast and the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. Both events are scheduled in May.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).