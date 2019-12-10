  • Download mobile app
10 Dec 2019
60 tons of onions reach Coimbatore from Egypt

Covai Post Network

December 10, 2019

Coimbatore : The city received 60 tonnes of imported onions from Egypt in two containers.

The containers were unloaded in MGR Market here yesterday, after travelling 10 days by ship from Egypt and from there to Maharashtra and Coimbatore.

With onions being sold for Rs.180 to Rs.200 in Coimbatore, the imports will help bring down the prices to certain extent, say around Rs.140 to Rs.130, the traders said.

Since the Egypt onions are more pungent, the usage will be halved, thus saving money, they said.

