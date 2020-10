Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Relief gave way to anxiety in the Nilgiris,on Thursday, with the Covid count of the day registering a sharp rise,when compared to the figures of the last two days.

With a count of 62 being recorded the total now stands at 6273.

The number of fatalities also rose by one to 37.

With 5811 patients having been discharged,the number of persons undergoing treatment is now 425.