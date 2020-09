Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP workers in Rainbow Colony on Trichy road today made a huge laddu, weighing 70 kgs on the eve of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday falling tomorrow.

The laddu was offered at Sivan Kamatchiyamman Temple and special pooja performed praying for Modi’s long life.

Modi’s photograph was placed on the top of the laddu, with Lotus symbol.

After the pooja, the laddu was distributed among the party workers and general pubic.