74 new cases in Coimbatore, highest in recent times

Coimbatore : Coimbatore today reported 74 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest in the recent time, taking the total to 719, from 645 recorded yesterday.

A total of 435 patients are under treatment till date and the new cases include a one-year-old boy to 79-year-old female.

In Salem, 70 news cases, including five imported, were reproted and of the total 11,7 cases, 327 were discharged and 542 under

treatment, with four deaths, a state medical bulletin said.

While in Erode 16 fresh cases were reported and of the 222 cases till date 81 were discharged and 136 on treatment with five deaths, Nilgiris district reported seven cases. OF the total 123 cases, 44 were discharged and 79 undergoing treatment.

Tirupur recorded three new cases taking the total to 198 of which 125 were discharged and 73 on treatment.