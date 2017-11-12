84,000 graduates to receive degrees at Bharathiyar University on Nov 14

Covai Post Network

Over 84,000 graduates of the University and its affiliated colleges will be conferred with degrees at the 34th Convocation of Bharathiar University here to be held on November 14.

Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit will preside over and confer the degrees on the candidates.

The Madras High Court Judge, M M Sundresh will deliver the convocation address, while State Higher Education minister, K P Anbalagan, who is also Pro-Chancellor, will offer felicitation.