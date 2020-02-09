  • Download mobile app
10 Feb 2020, Edition - 1672, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi: Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Hyderabad House.
  • Delhi assembly elections: My sixth sense is saying BJP will form govt, says Manoj Tiwari
  • Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities seeking a fresh date for hanging the convicts.
  • Our commitment towards infrastructure investment is very clearly laid out: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
  • Srinagar grenade blast: 3 people have been arrested for lobbing grenade.
Travel

Coimbatore

85-year old man jumps to death in well in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 9, 2020

Coimbatore : Unable to bear continued illness, a 85-year old man jumped to death in a well near Sulur on the outskirts.

According to police, Maruthappan, a farmer residing at Ponnangani was suffering from illness and was under treatment for long.

Upset over the illness, Maruthappan jumped into the well in his farm and the neighbours who noitced immediately informed police. 

Police who rushed to the spot retrieved the body and sent for postmortem to the Government hospital, Further investigations on, police said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿