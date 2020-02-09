85-year old man jumps to death in well in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Unable to bear continued illness, a 85-year old man jumped to death in a well near Sulur on the outskirts.

According to police, Maruthappan, a farmer residing at Ponnangani was suffering from illness and was under treatment for long.

Upset over the illness, Maruthappan jumped into the well in his farm and the neighbours who noitced immediately informed police.

Police who rushed to the spot retrieved the body and sent for postmortem to the Government hospital, Further investigations on, police said.