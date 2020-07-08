  • Download mobile app
08 Jul 2020, Edition - 1821, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ‘Low interest rate regime critical for survival of banks’, says K V Kamath.
  • . Arvind Kejriwal asks Health Secy to share detailed analysis of factors behind COVID-19 deaths in Delhi.
  • 3 lakh Indian students stare at uncertainty after new US visa rule.
  • Rahul Gandhi claims government has failed on three counts including COVID-19.
  • India reports spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths; count nears 7 lakh mark.
  • Kanpur encounter probe: Reward for information on gangster Vikas Dubey has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Travel

Coimbatore

87 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2020

Coimbatore :The district today recorded 87 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 615 patients (927 till date) are under treatment.

According to State Medical Bulletin, 20 patients were discharged in Coimbatore.

While Erode tested 10 positive (296), taking the total patients under treatment to 206, Nlgiris also reported 10 (160), with 111 persons undergoing treatement.

In Salem, 68 (1,409) persons tested positive and 827 are undergoing treatment.

In Tirupur 26 (262 till date) persons tested positive, nine discharged and 112 patients under treatment.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿