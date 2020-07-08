87 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :The district today recorded 87 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 615 patients (927 till date) are under treatment.

According to State Medical Bulletin, 20 patients were discharged in Coimbatore.

While Erode tested 10 positive (296), taking the total patients under treatment to 206, Nlgiris also reported 10 (160), with 111 persons undergoing treatement.

In Salem, 68 (1,409) persons tested positive and 827 are undergoing treatment.

In Tirupur 26 (262 till date) persons tested positive, nine discharged and 112 patients under treatment.