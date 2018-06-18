  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
  • Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
  • Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
  • Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
  • Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
  • Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
  • BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Travel

Coimbatore

99-yr-old Nanammal’s demonstration adds life to Yoga Day celebrations in Coimbatore school

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2018

Coimbatore: One of the oldest yoga guru’s,Nanammal Amma (99) demonstrated various asanas for the students of Kikani Vidhya Mandir Senior Secondary School as part of their International Yoga Day celebrations here today.

Nanammal was the chief guest for a special assembly arranged by Grade XII students of the school. As part of the celebrations, there were discussions on the benefits, importance, and origin of yoga and was aimed at raising awareness and igniting a passion for fitness among students, a school statement said.

Nanammal, who visits several educational institutes to create awareness about yoga among women and girl students, gave an impressive demonstration. She interacted with students and told them about the importance of food habits, lifestyle and daily routine.

Matric Higher Secondary School principal Latha Sekar said yoga provided mental and physical strength to people and help create harmony of body and mind.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿