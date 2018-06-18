99-yr-old Nanammal’s demonstration adds life to Yoga Day celebrations in Coimbatore school

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: One of the oldest yoga guru’s,Nanammal Amma (99) demonstrated various asanas for the students of Kikani Vidhya Mandir Senior Secondary School as part of their International Yoga Day celebrations here today.

Nanammal was the chief guest for a special assembly arranged by Grade XII students of the school. As part of the celebrations, there were discussions on the benefits, importance, and origin of yoga and was aimed at raising awareness and igniting a passion for fitness among students, a school statement said.

Nanammal, who visits several educational institutes to create awareness about yoga among women and girl students, gave an impressive demonstration. She interacted with students and told them about the importance of food habits, lifestyle and daily routine.

Matric Higher Secondary School principal Latha Sekar said yoga provided mental and physical strength to people and help create harmony of body and mind.