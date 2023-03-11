A club to fine tune business skills

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Pharmacy inaugurated Business Club on Friday, 10th March 2023 at PSG B Block Auditorium with the objective of Team formation among the interested students and conducting routine business activity to improve entrepreneur and finance management skills. Organizing interactive sessions with industrial experts to evolve business models and understand the ideas based on governmental policies like MAKE IN INIDIA. Kindle and motivate talent minds to start business and help to convert ideas into a viable business model. To build alumni – student interaction to understand the potential area of investment, economical & market stability of the business. Dr. M. Ramanathan, Principal, PSG College of Pharmacy delivered the presidential address. Mr. Zahir Hussain, Director, Hubris Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd & Senior Director Consultant, BNI, Coimbatore participated as Chief Guest and Dr. K. R. Vimal, Founder Director, MED Research India Private Ltd, Partner, Medicare Pharma, Kerala participated as Guest of honor and launched the Business Club Logo and addressed the students.

Mr. K. R. Bhoopesh, President, Business club delivered the vote of thanks. 400 students from B Pharm, M. Pharm and Pharm D program participated in the inauguration function.