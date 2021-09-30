A convenient platform for both consumers and traders

Covai Post Network

It’s been about a year and a half since, the Indian shopping pattern, underwent drastic transformations owing to the pandemic and consequent restrictions.

The lockdown triggered a host of problems on the supply chain front subjecting all sections of the society to considerable hardship.As much as the consumers were forced to put up with difficulties in getting their daily requirements,the traders were pushed to the wall in trying to meet their needs. With no system being in place to tackle the problem,the consumers had no other go but to depend on a few online facilities to get their requirements.

This created an urgent need for an effective online platform to cater to both the consumers and traders by providing efficient pickup and

delivery services.

This situation gave birth to the MyGrozo.com platform. It was launched in Coimbatore on 10th of September 2021 by T P Padmanabhan. Mygrozo is an aggregator platform that brings the customers and the vendors/ Shops like Grocery stores, Fruits and vegetable stores, Dry fruits and nuts shops, Organic product stores, Non-veg shops, Cakes & Bakery stores, Sweets shops and others, together and facilitate them to do online trading very conveniently. Mygrozo also facilitates the pickup and delivery system of the orders.

During the App launch, the chief guest at the event Mr. C. Devidas Varier ( MD- The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy CBE ltd.) placed the first order from the App and observed that this type of system was to a significant extent required by the people of Coimbatore for getting all their daily needs and home essentials very easily and conveniently. He also highly appreciated the easy to use App and the user friendliness of the system.

During the event Mr. Manojkumar P., (MD- Grozo Enterprises LLP) said that he aspired to make MyGrozo.com Kovai’s biggest and the most preferred shopping platform. The company targets to have more than 150 shops of different categories by end of this year. It is open for all vendors to use this platform and start selling their products without any investment. On the other hand, for the customers, he assured that they would get a very wide range of products on this platform. They would get their preferred and even local shops under different categories. They can select the shops, select their products, both local and branded, and place their order. Mygrozo team will pickup the order from the store and deliver at thecustomers doorstep within 60 minutes at a very nominal cost.

Company Details :

Grozo Enterprises LLP, a limited Liability Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and having its Corporate office at 60, Patel Road, 1st Floor, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Tamilnadu – 641009.

The Platform (mygrozo.com and the App MyGrozo) is owned and operated by Grozo Enterprises LLP. It’s an online aggregator platform to bring the customers and vendors/ shopkeepers (Grocery stores, Fruits and.vegetable Stores, Dry fruits and nuts shops, Organic product stores, Non-veg shops, Cakes & Bakery stores and Sweets shops) together and facilitate them to do online shopping. Mygrozo also facilitates the pickup and delivery system of the orders.