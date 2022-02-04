A Day Dedicated to Enhance Awareness about Cancer

Covai Post Network





This year’s theme is ‘Close the care gap’.

February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day in order to raise awareness about cancer and reduce the stigma that surrounds the disease that it is the second leading cause of deaths globally. This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) and is meant to encourage the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer as early as possible.

Many events are organised every year, people are urged to take actions and funds are raised by governmental and non-governmental organizations to help those suffering from cancer. With the pandemic affecting the world, cancer-affected people have had a harder time dealing with their ailment.

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in a body. Various types of cancer occur. In India, the most common types of cancer are breast, oral, cervical, lung, stomach and colorectal cancer, making it imperative to provide people with the correct information and healthcare in time.

According to WHO, 17 people die every minute from cancer in the world. Also, 40 percent of deaths from cancer are preventable. The incidence of cancer has been increasing worldwide and it is a major health problem in India with increasing incidence every year.

The fight against cancer is supposed to be at various levels. The salient measures are avoidance of tobacco, alcohol and adopting a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise. The need of the hour is better awareness regarding cancer and the adoption of Cancer screening protocols.

