A facility to churn out highly skilled electricians

Covai Post Network

Schneider Electric India Foundation (SEIF) and PSG Polytechnic College Coimbatore today launched Electrician Skill Training Centre in Coimbatore. This Centre is established in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, PSG Polytechnic College. Mr Udai Singh, Vice President- Electrical Systems and Equipment inaugurated the facility in presence of Dr B Giriraj, Principal- PSG PTC, Coimbatore and Mr S V Mayekar, Factory Head- SE, Mr Prashanth Shetty,Sr.Manager – CSR,and Mr.K.Hari Prasad, Sr.Manager-HR from Schneider Electric India and Mrs.S.Sasikala, HoD, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, PSG Polytechnic College, The Principal – PSG College of Technology Dr.K.Prakasan ,Deans, Training Manager and HoDs Graced the occasion.

In this Inaugural function, Chief guest address was delivered by Mr.Udai Singh, Vice President, Special address by Mr.S.V.Mayekar,Plant Head, Felicitation address by Mr.Prashanth Shetty, Sr.Manager – CSR, address about Job Opportunities in Schneider Electric India by Mr.K.Hari Prasad, Sr.Manager-HR and from Schneider Electric India Private Limited.

With this partnership, SEIF and PSG PTC aim to train 300+ youth by 2025 in the electric energy domain. This training will also empower trainees by means of personality development and helping them attain financial independence.

What is so special about the project is that the training facilities provided are state-of-the-art and include guest lecturers from subject matter experts from Schneider Electric. Trainees who are school or college drop outs would be made job ready in just 3-4 months of holistic training which includes computers plus a grounding and capacity building course.