08 May 2025, Edition - 3586, Thursday
Coimbatore

A Mother’s Day to Remember: Celebrate with Love at O by Tamara Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

May 8, 2025

Celebrate International Mother’s Day in style with a delightful lunch at O Café, O by Tamara Coimbatore. On Sunday, 11 May 2025, enjoy a special lunch buffet that celebrates the warmth, love, and spirit of motherhood.

Indulge in a heartwarming dining experience with a thoughtfully curated buffet featuring an elaborate multi-cuisine selection from around the world including a variety of fresh salads, flavourful main courses, and decadent desserts. Guests can also enjoy a range of live counters serving favourites such as appam, chaat, pasta, and dosa.

Adding to the charm of the occasion, the buffet will be presented with a special Mother’s Day theme. All mothers will be welcomed with a complimentary mocktail, and those dining with their children and opting for the buffet will receive a 20% discount on dining and a 25% discount voucher for spa treatments at The Elevation Spa.

