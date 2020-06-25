A new COVID-19 hotspot in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Kollacomby near Coonoor seems to have become the latest Covid -19 hotspot in the Nilgiris.

Though the gravity of the situation has not yet been officially made clear,reliable sources told The Covai Post here that among those suspected to have been affected were a number of policemen attached to the Kollacomby police station.

Consequently both the police station and the police quarters nearby have been closed.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.innocent Divya has in an official statement issued here on Thursday said that a 35 year old woman of Model House,Coonoor had been found to be infected.Another woman aged 34 from Sowripalayam in Coimbatore who had entered the Nilgiris had also tested positive.

Cautioning the people she asked them not to come out of their houses unnecessarily.

If at all they have to come out they should wear their masks.If not they will be made to pay a fine.