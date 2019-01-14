A WiFi enabled sewing machine that runs embroidery at 1000 stitches per minute

Covai Post Network

Enhance your creativity with this technologically advanced Wi-Fi enabled sewing machine from Usha Janome

Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company, strengthens its sewing machine range with the launch of Usha Janome – The Usha Memory Craft 15000 with Digitizer MBX.

Making fashion forward creations easier and more enjoyable to create, this Wi-Fi enabled stitching-cum-embroidery machine, enables users to send embroidery designs from an iPad straight to the machine.

With a sole mission to enhance creativity, efficiency and innovation the entire range of memory craft machines comes with The Horizon Link Suite which includes AcuFil Quilting Suite, Stitch Composer and AcuFeed Flex.

This efficient and versatile machine runs embroidery at a speed of 1000 SPM (stiches per minutes) and comes with a powerful designing software; Free Digitizer MBX for creating customized embroidery designs.

The Usha Memory Craft 15000 is equipped with Japanese technology and can sew up to 480 in-built customized embroidery designs. Taking quilting to next level, the machine is inbuilt with 4MB memory space and Acufeed Flex technology giving control for foot pressure adjustment allowing users to quilt through multiple, thick layers and a wide range of fabrics including textiles, faux leather, plastic and paper, with perfect precision.

With a vision to inculcating sewing as a hobby amongst people of all age groups, the company has also partnered with the country’s first ever quilting festival – the India Quilt Festival 2019 – being organized in Chennai (25-27 January, 2019) by Quilt India Foundation. In this three-day long workshop, the participants would be able to learn various techniques of quilting on the Usha Dream Maker 120, another innovative sewing machine from Usha Janome.

