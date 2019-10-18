  • Download mobile app
18 Oct 2019, Edition - 1557, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Justice Bobde will succeed CJI Gogoi and would take oath as 47th CJI on November 18.
  • SC orders transfer of NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh
  • Pakistan likely to remain on FATF’s grey list till February 2020; decision to be announced today.
Travel

Coimbatore

AAI assists No Food Waste, Coimbatore; donates vehicle, vessels

Covai Post Network

October 18, 2019

Coimbatore : Airports Authority of India (AAI)here has donated a new vehicle along with food graded “vessels set” to No Food Waste Organization, to collect and distribute surplus food to needy people under the “feed needy’ project.

The vehicle was handed over to the organisation by AAI Coimbatore Director, Mahalingam yesterday, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme and as part of World Food Day.

The organization has been feeding on an average of 1,000 needy people per day and these new facilities would support in feeding more needy people in the city, an AAI release said today.

A technology-based solution turned product named “SMORA”, a Smart Bin for tracking food waste on a real time basis to take corrective actions to reduce food wastage is also launched at the function.

This smart bin weighs the food, classifies them using Artificial Intelligence, stores secured data to the cloud and provides graphs, charts and insights to users.

The solution is versatile irrespective of the cuisine and jointly developed by “No Food Waste” and technology-based startup “Afford Social Tech” with the main objective of reducing food waste, it said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿