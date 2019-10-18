AAI assists No Food Waste, Coimbatore; donates vehicle, vessels

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Airports Authority of India (AAI)here has donated a new vehicle along with food graded “vessels set” to No Food Waste Organization, to collect and distribute surplus food to needy people under the “feed needy’ project.

The vehicle was handed over to the organisation by AAI Coimbatore Director, Mahalingam yesterday, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme and as part of World Food Day.

The organization has been feeding on an average of 1,000 needy people per day and these new facilities would support in feeding more needy people in the city, an AAI release said today.

A technology-based solution turned product named “SMORA”, a Smart Bin for tracking food waste on a real time basis to take corrective actions to reduce food wastage is also launched at the function.

This smart bin weighs the food, classifies them using Artificial Intelligence, stores secured data to the cloud and provides graphs, charts and insights to users.

The solution is versatile irrespective of the cuisine and jointly developed by “No Food Waste” and technology-based startup “Afford Social Tech” with the main objective of reducing food waste, it said.