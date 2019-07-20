  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Activist objects to flex banner at BJP office

Covai Post Network

July 20, 2019

Coimbatore : Social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy created a flutter near the BJP office in the city, when he demanded that party workers to remove a big flex board hailing the appointment of JP Nadda as party working president.

Ramasamy, who was passing by the road, entered into argument with the party workers there and asked them to remove the banner erected without proper permission. Police soon arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the activist, who then he turned against the police department, accusing it of not doing its duty properly and not imposing fine for traffic violations, including not wearing helmets.

Ramasamy later went to the office of the City Police Commissioner and lodged a complaint.

