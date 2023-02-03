Adiyogi Ratham in Erode, Thousands have darshan

Covai Post Network





The chariot adorned with the seven feet tall Adiyogi, the first yogi, is currently travelling through various villages in Erode district

The Adiyogi Ratham, which started its journey from the Velliangiri foothills in Coimbatore, is traveling through various villages in Erode. Thousands had the opportunity to have a darshan and receive the grace of Adiyogi in the vicinity of their homes. Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai conducts the yatra annually before the Mahashivratri festival, allowing people unable to visit Adiyogi in Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore to witness and receive the grace of Adiyogi in their villages.

The chariot is currently traveling in all four directions of Tamil Nadu. The Yatra is planned in a way that the five Adiyogi Rathams, which will travel twenty-five thousand kilometers spanning 30 districts in Tamil Nadu, culminate their journey in Coimbatore on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

One of these Rathams reached Erode district on the auspicious day of Pongal. After traveling through various villages such as Pariyur, Soorampatti, Kodumudi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Appakudal, and Koogalur, it reached Gobi on the 1st of February. The people performed Arati as the Ratham traveled through various streets. From Gobi, the Ratham will be traveling to villages such as Kodiveri, Arasur, Perundurai, and Bangalapudur and will remain in the Erode district till the 10th of February. After that, it will return to Coimbatore.

The Yatra extends the invitation to people to attend the Isha Mahashivratri celebrations that will be happening at the Velliangiri foothills and at the Linga Bhairavi temple in Gobi on Feb 18th.

The 112-foot Adiyogi situated at the foothills of the Velliangiri hill in Coimbatore is an expression of gratitude to Adiyogi Shiva, the first Yogi, who transmitted the science of Yoga to his seven disciples, the Saptarishis. Recognized as the world’s largest bust sculpture by the Guinness World Records, the face of Adiyogi is 112 feet high, representing the 112 ways he offered for one to attain well-being and one’s Ultimate nature. Consequently, thousands of people from all over the world visit Adiyogi every day to seek his blessings