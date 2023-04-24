Advanced Paediatric Liver Clinic PSG Hospitals

Covai Post Network

All Wednesdays 9 AM to 1 PM at ‘B’-Block Paediatric OPD

1. Liver disease can occur in children from birth to 18 years of age. This is not a disease of adults only.

2. Liver-related diseases and disorders can be cured in 90% if diagnosed in the early stage and proper treatment is taken.

3. Liver damage over a long period of time is known as ‘Chronic Liver Disease’. Proper treatment can control the disease.

4. Symptoms of liver disease:

• Loss of appetite

• Jaundice

• Itching all over the body

• Physical fatigue

• Poor growth & development

• Enlargement of liver and spleen.

• Blood vomiting

• Black/pale coloured stools

• Memory impairment

5. Presently PSG Hospital has a dedicated paediatric liver disease unit. Liver related problems in children are treated in the best possible way with a team of doctors with specialist paediatric hepatologists and state-of-the-art facilities.

6. Liver transplant facility for children is also available

Highlights of Pediatric Liver Specialist Unit:

 Paediatric hepatologist consultation

 A genetic metabolic diagnostic test for liver disease

 Fibroscan / Elastography scan of liver

 Liver Biopsy

 Pediatric intensive care unit

 Pediatric Liver Transplantation (Government Recognized)

 Diagnostic & Therapeutic endoscopy procedure for children from birth to 18 years

 MRCP to asses Biliary anatomy

 Dietary advice for liver disease