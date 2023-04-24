Advanced Paediatric Liver Clinic PSG Hospitals

April 24, 2023
All Wednesdays 9 AM to 1 PM at ‘B’-Block Paediatric OPD
1. Liver disease can occur in children from birth to 18 years of age. This is not a disease of adults only.
2. Liver-related diseases and disorders can be cured in 90% if diagnosed in the early stage and proper treatment is taken.
3. Liver damage over a long period of time is known as ‘Chronic Liver Disease’. Proper treatment can control the disease.
4. Symptoms of liver disease:
• Loss of appetite
• Jaundice
• Itching all over the body
• Physical fatigue
• Poor growth & development
• Enlargement of liver and spleen.
• Blood vomiting
• Black/pale coloured stools
• Memory impairment
5. Presently PSG Hospital has a dedicated paediatric liver disease unit. Liver related problems in children are treated in the best possible way with a team of doctors with specialist paediatric hepatologists and state-of-the-art facilities.
6. Liver transplant facility for children is also available
Highlights of Pediatric Liver Specialist Unit:
Paediatric hepatologist consultation
A genetic metabolic diagnostic test for liver disease
Fibroscan / Elastography scan of liver
Liver Biopsy
Pediatric intensive care unit
Pediatric Liver Transplantation (Government Recognized)
Diagnostic & Therapeutic endoscopy procedure for children from birth to 18 years
MRCP to asses Biliary anatomy
Dietary advice for liver disease