  • Download mobile app
25 Apr 2023, Edition - 2842, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC Collegium recommends names of 4 district judges for appointment as Madras HC judges
  • Himachal Pradesh has all rights to impose cess on usage of water: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri
  • JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to meet Mamata Banerjee on Friday
Travel

Coimbatore

Advanced Paediatric Liver Clinic PSG Hospitals

Covai Post Network

April 24, 2023

Share

All Wednesdays 9 AM to 1 PM at ‘B’-Block Paediatric OPD

1. Liver disease can occur in children from birth to 18 years of age. This is not a disease of adults only.

2. Liver-related diseases and disorders can be cured in 90% if diagnosed in the early stage and proper treatment is taken.

3. Liver damage over a long period of time is known as ‘Chronic Liver Disease’. Proper treatment can control the disease.

4. Symptoms of liver disease:
• Loss of appetite
• Jaundice
• Itching all over the body
• Physical fatigue
• Poor growth & development
• Enlargement of liver and spleen.
• Blood vomiting
• Black/pale coloured stools
• Memory impairment

5. Presently PSG Hospital has a dedicated paediatric liver disease unit. Liver related problems in children are treated in the best possible way with a team of doctors with specialist paediatric hepatologists and state-of-the-art facilities.

6. Liver transplant facility for children is also available

Highlights of Pediatric Liver Specialist Unit:

 Paediatric hepatologist consultation
 A genetic metabolic diagnostic test for liver disease
 Fibroscan / Elastography scan of liver
 Liver Biopsy
 Pediatric intensive care unit
 Pediatric Liver Transplantation (Government Recognized)
 Diagnostic & Therapeutic endoscopy procedure for children from birth to 18 years
 MRCP to asses Biliary anatomy
 Dietary advice for liver disease

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿