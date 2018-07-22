After 5 years, Mettur dam to reach its full capacity of 120 ft by this evening

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With heavy discharge from Karnataka, the water level in Mettur Dam in Salem district, is likely to reach its full capacity of 120 feet by this evening, as the level crossed 118 feet early today.

According to official sources, the water level which 114.63 feet yesterday rose to 116.98 early today and touched 118 feet this noon.

If the water level reaches its full capacity of 120 feet, it would be after

a gap of five years, they said.

In view of this, the release of water to irrigation will be increased from the present 20,000 cusecs, matching to the inflow considering the safety of dam and also neighbouring areas.

The inflow into the Cauvery was 81,284 cusecs, with Kabini contributing 33,333 cusecs and KRS 47,951 cusecs, even as catchment areas in Karnataka are experiencing good rains, which may increase the inflow, leading the dam reaching its full capacity by evening, the said.

The storage level in the dam stands at 88.73 TMC, which was 85.16 yesterday.