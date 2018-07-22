  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
22 Jul 2018, Edition - 1104, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Africa on a four-nation visit seeking deeper military and economic ties
  • BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
  • ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
  • Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
  • PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
  • More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Travel

Coimbatore

After 5 years, Mettur dam to reach its full capacity of 120 ft by this evening

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2018

Coimbatore : With heavy discharge from Karnataka, the water level in Mettur Dam in Salem district, is likely to reach its full capacity of 120 feet by this evening, as the level crossed 118 feet early today.

According to official sources, the water level which 114.63 feet yesterday rose to 116.98 early today and touched 118 feet this noon.

If the water level reaches its full capacity of 120 feet, it would be after
a gap of five years, they said.

In view of this, the release of water to irrigation will be increased from the present 20,000 cusecs, matching to the inflow considering the safety of dam and also neighbouring areas.

The inflow into the Cauvery was 81,284 cusecs, with Kabini contributing 33,333 cusecs and KRS 47,951 cusecs, even as catchment areas in Karnataka are experiencing good rains, which may increase the inflow, leading the dam reaching its full capacity by evening, the said.

The storage level in the dam stands at 88.73 TMC, which was 85.16 yesterday.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿