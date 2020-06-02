  • Download mobile app
02 Jun 2020
Coimbatore

Agricultural Export and Import Training in TNAU

Covai Post Network

June 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Directorate of Agribusiness Development, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is conducting a five day) Agricultural Export and Import training for the benefit of final year students, graduates and youths of Tamil Nadu.

The training will focus on Agricultural Export and Import procedures, marketing, sourcing and all other major areas of Agricultural Export and Import.

The training is scheduled between June 22–26at the Directorate and the cost per participant is Rs.10,000 + 1800 GST (18 per cent) totalling Rs 11,800.

Only 20 seats are available for registration.
   
For registration email as to: [email protected] and [email protected]

