Coimbatore : The ruling party MLA from Coimbatore South, Amman K Arjunan returned home today after fully cured of Covid-19

from ESI Hospital here.

Arjunan was admitted to the hospital on July five after being tested positive, even as his daughter, son-in-law and grand daughter were already undergoing treatment there.

Arjunan, his daughter and son-in law were discharged today, while his 11-year old granddaughter was discharged yesterday.