Airport expansion: Two held for distributing pamphlets demanding higher compensation

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for distributing pamphlets among the people demanding enhanced compensation for the land to be acquired for expansion of international airport here.

According to police, Senthilraj and Jayaprakash were seen distributing the pamphlets in order to instigate the owners to get more compensation to their property.

Even as the land acquisition process was progressing smoothly, the sudden action of the youth created tension among the locals and based on a complaint, the duo was arrested, for speaking against the Government they said.

The notice also cautioned the Government that the people will resort to agitation similar to that against Chennai-Salem Eight lane project, they said.