04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
- JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
- 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
- Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
- Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
- Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
- Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
- Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
- The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Airport expansion: Two held for distributing pamphlets demanding higher compensation
Covai Post Network
July 3, 2018
COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for distributing pamphlets among the people demanding enhanced compensation for the land to be acquired for expansion of international airport here.
According to police, Senthilraj and Jayaprakash were seen distributing the pamphlets in order to instigate the owners to get more compensation to their property.
Even as the land acquisition process was progressing smoothly, the sudden action of the youth created tension among the locals and based on a complaint, the duo was arrested, for speaking against the Government they said.
The notice also cautioned the Government that the people will resort to agitation similar to that against Chennai-Salem Eight lane project, they said.