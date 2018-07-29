All party demo seeking cancellation of French contract deferred

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The much publicised massive demonstration by all political parties, barring AIADMK and BJP, in the city on July 31 seeking to cancel the contract given by the City Corporation to French firm Suez has been deferred, due to “unavoidable reasons”.

In a joint statement, the leaders of over 15 political parties and organisations said the demo against the contract was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The corporation has given the contract to Suez for 26 years to maintain the drinking water supply to the city, which was opposed by these parties.

Even as the Government and Corporation officials have given clarification on the 400 Million Euros Project, which was also raised in the State Assembly, the parties decided to stage demonstration on July 31.

The signatories to the statement include DMK MLA, N Karthik, Congress president, Jayakumar, MDMK secretary R R Mohankumar, CPIM secretary V Ramamurthy, CPI secretary V S Sundaram and also leaders of VCK, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam and Dravida Kazhakam, it said.

The future date will be announced later, they said.