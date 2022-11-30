Altigreen strengthens its presence in Tamil Nadu with a second dealership!

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : India’s leading commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen today inaugurated its brand-new retail experience center in Coimbatore. This is the company’s tenth retail dealership in India in a span of 90 days. As per the company, the experience center will allow EV enthusiasts to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles. For the partnership, Altigreen opted to partner with Sakthi Saradha – one of the most reliable and experienced names in the industry. The Sakthi Saradha Altigreen Retail Experience Centre is located in Ganapathy, Coimbatore.

The Sakthi Saradha Group comprising Sakthi Saradha Enterprises LLP & Sakthi Saradha Auto Agencies LLP is a multi-dimensional rapidly growing dealer of automobiles and its allied products. In addition to having four showrooms in Coimbatore, Sakthi Saradha also has three service centers in the city. Sakthi Saradha are also the authorised Parts Stockist for TVS Motor Company for 17 districts in Tamil Nadu. The Group has been providing award-winning sales and customer service in both vehicle and parts distribution for the past five years. The Group sees value in the appreciation from its customers and the happiness of its employees. Altigreen is the newest feather in this illustrious cap of the Sakthi Saradha Group.

The Altigreen Retail Experience Center in Coimbatore was launched at the hands of Dr. M.M Manickam, Chairman, Sakthi Group of Companies. With the launch of this retail dealership, Altigreen continues its commitment to providing its consumers with an enhanced and never-seen-before experience with world-class and modern infrastructure. Every element of the dealership has been designed to lend a welcoming feel, especially to all those walking in, including autorickshaw drivers, small business owners, and people from all walks of life. Altigreen has left no stone unturned to ensure the dealership reflects the company’s ethos of respect and empathy, and its endeavour to gain the trust of consumers through transparent dialogue.

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “With our expansion with this new retail experience center in Coimbatore, we are continuing with our commitment to building a strong nationwide network to ease the process of transition from ICE to EVs. This second dealership in Tamil Nadu reflects the immense potential we see in the state, thanks to government policies that are making it easier for consumers to switch to EVs. Our expansion in Coimbatore is in line with our plans to ensure a strong market presence to cater to the rising customer demands in one of the fastest-growing tier II cities of India. We are happy to partner with Sakthi Saradha Altigreen in Coimbatore, and deliver world-class products in multiple vehicle categories.”

Speaking at the occasion Mr. T.K. Dhanashekar– Managing Director, Sakthi Saradha, said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Altigreen to bring about the EV revolution in Coimbatore. As a group, we always strive to become the leading player in the retail and distribution arena by using creative ideas and innovation to have a competitive edge in the local and regional landscape. We believe in collaborating with trusted brands and products to satisfy unmet consumer requirements while capitalising on global opportunities. By partnering with Altigreen, we are delighted to have an able partner in our mission to promote sustainable living and ease the transition to electric mobility.”

Currently, Tamil Nadu is on the verge of transitioning to new mobility solutions and has an established ecosystem for its vibrant automotive sector with a large pool of technical manpower, robust R&D capabilities, ancillaries auto components and manufacturing expertise. The sector has deep backward linkages with metal industries, capital equipment, trucking, warehousing, and logistics. In addition, it also has strong linkages with dealerships, retail, credit and financing, repair and maintenance, gas stations and service parts. This makes Tamil Nadu a unique destination for developing electric mobility ecosystems.

The State Government provides attractive incentives to ease the transition to EVs as per its EV policy. For three-seater auto rickshaws, permit fees are waived for e-autos, in addition to 100% road tax exemption and waiver on registration charges/fees as per the Government of India’s notification. For light goods carriers (including three-wheelers), there is no requirement for a permit for the three-wheeler goods, e-carriers as well as electric light goods carriers, in addition to 100% road tax exemption and waiver on registration charges/fees as per the Government of India’s notification. These incentives are applicable for registrations till 30th December 2022.