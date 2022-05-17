Amazon has cumulatively created over 11.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs; Enabled nearly $5 billion in exports and digitized over 40 lakh MSMEs in India

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Amazon India today shared updates on its key pledges for India and announced that it has cumulatively created more than 11.6 lakh (1.16 million) direct and indirect jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in cumulative exports, and digitized over 40 lakh (4 million) MSMEs in India till date. In Jan 2020, at the first edition of its annual event Amazon Smbhav, the company had pledged to digitize 1 crore (10 million) MSMEs, enable $10 billion in cumulative exports and create 20 lakh (2 million) jobs in India by 2025. Amazon is well on track to fulfil these pledges, while in fact doubling its export pledge from India, to now enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025. Last year at Amazon Smbhav 2021, Amazon had announced the $250 MM Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups and entrepreneurs who are focused on technology innovations. The fund is focused on supporting entrepreneurs and startups that are doing innovative work in the area of SMB digitization. As part of the fund, Amazon has already invested in ‘MyGlamm’, ‘M1xchange’ and ‘Small Case’. Amazon remains committed to leveraging its people & tech resources to invest into focus areas for the Fund, including multiple new and emerging areas that are seeing high degree of innovation & entrepreneurial energy. Amazon India Consumer Business Country Manager Manish Tiwary said: “We have cumulatively created over 11.6 lakh jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in exports and digitized over 40 lakh MSMEs in India. As we continue to work with MSMEs across the country, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country and help create jobs at scale. We strongly believe that technology and mobile internet will continue to positively impact India’s economic growth, and we see Amazon playing a larger role in the country’s digital transformation and a modern, thriving digital economy.”Amazon’s efforts towards digitization of MSMEs, and boosting exports from the country are helping create tens of thousands of livelihood opportunities in the ecosystem. In the last one year, Amazon helped create over 135K direct and indirect jobs across industries. These jobs are across industries like IT, E-commerce, Logistics, Manufacturing, Content Creation, Skill Development and more as well as other indirect jobs that Amazon has helped create in the seller community. Amazon is focused on creating a robust infrastructure to help Indian businesses address customers in 200+ countries and territories, create global brands from India and grow exports strongly through its Global Selling program. The program is witnessing rapid momentum and today there are more than one lakh (100K) exporters on the program who are on track to cross $5 billion in cumulative exports. Amazon Global Selling took three years to enable the first billion dollars in cumulative exports and only 17 months to enable the last two billion dollars.