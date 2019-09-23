Amit Shah trying to rewrite Kashmir history, TNCC

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : TNCC President, K S Alagiri Monday condemned Home Minister, Amit Shah on his remarks on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, blaming Jawaharlal Nehru.

Amit Shah, without knowing the history of Kashmir, wanted to rewrite the history and it was not fair for those in top position to provide wrong details, Alagiri told reporters here.

Stating that Kashmir was integrated with India only due to the demand by Nehru, rejecting the demand from Jinnah, he said that despite having

the official records and details about the entire incident, Shah without going through them, was providing wrong information.

There was no truth on reports that Khushboo was contesting in Nanguneri by-poll and Congress will win hands down from there, he said.

Alagiri, who was here to review the arrangements for the TNCC General Council on September 30, said that nominations will be accepted and interview will be held on September 25 to decide the candidate.

On the reports of senior party leader, Kumari Ananthan contesting from the constituency, he said that he may seek the candidature and the party cannot say that it will not be considered.

He accused ruling AIADMK of handing over the party rights to BJP.