Amrita finds place in UGC Institutions of Eminence list

Coimbatore : Amrita University, has found a place in the prestigious ‘Institutions of Eminence’ list released by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university is amongst the 10 private colleges across the country to be on the list, which includes Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, Manipal Academy of High Education and VIT Vellore, a varsity statement said today.

For private institutions proposed as Institutions of Eminence, there would be no financial support, though they would be entitled to more autonomy as a special category Deemed University.

“It is a great honour for Amrita University, one of the youngest and fastest growing universities to find a place in this prestigious list. Our Chancellor Mata Amritanandamayi’s endeavour in providing world class education across various disciplines in such a short period has paid off and this recognition serves ample testimony,” University Vice-Chancellor Dr P Venkat Rangan said.

Some objectives of the Institutions of Eminence include providing for higher education leading to excellence and innovations in such branches of knowledge as may be deemed fit at post-graduate, graduate and research degree levels and award degrees, diplomas and other academic distinctions; to engage in areas of specialisation to make distinctive contributions to the objectives of the university

education system; to provide for high quality teaching and research and for the advancement of knowledge and its dissemination through various research programmes; to aim to be rated internationally for its teaching and research as a top hundred institution in the world over time, the statement said.

Institutes of Eminence are expected to have certain features present in existing international institutions of global repute.