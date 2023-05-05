Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Campus concludes the 11th edition of its National Techfest, Anokha

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – The 11th edition of Anokha, the National Techfest of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus, concluded recently, after three days of technical events, workshops, and cultural spectacles. Anokha is one of the largest and most popular techfests in India, attracting the brightest minds in the country.

This year’s Anokha had several highlights, including a flagship techfair and innovation showcase featuring over 50 projects aligned to Civil20 (C20) priorities – technology security & transparency, sustainable & resilient communities and education & digital transformation. The showcase included AI handwash monitoring systems for industry and hospital projects, Turn by Turn Navigation for Bikes, an AR-based smart light bulb control application, a bulletproof composite for armor suite and fire-resistant composite for the bunkers for Indian soldiers, Light Emitting Concrete, and various types of robots such as humanoid, vacuum, AI gesture controlled and soccer playing. The top projects will be supported for technology enablement and business incubation by AMRITA.

“The 11th edition of Anokha was a grand success, and we are delighted with the overwhelming response we received from students, industry partners, and the general public. Anokha is a platform for students to showcase their technical skills, interact with industry experts, and learn about the latest technological developments. We are very pleased to see such enthusiastic display of innovation from the students, when India holds the G20 presidency. We look forward to the next edition of Anokha”, said Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

There was overwhelming response of 5800 students registered in 50+ workshops and various events conceptualized by all schools on the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus, including engineering, computing, physical sciences, arts and humanities, social work, mass communication, and agriculture.

Technical events & competitions included popular ones such as the Ragnarok gaming contest, the Spaghetti Bridge designing and constructing a bridge from spaghetti noodles using civil engineering principles, the Circuit hunt challenge to debug electrical and electronic circuits, the Xiamora Capture the Flag (CTF) cyber security challenge, the Bottle rocket designing a water rocket, the Math relay interactive mathematical problem-solving game, Industry-Defined Problems (IDP) industry experiment challenge, the ML tussle machine learning challenge, the Pitch it to Win it for startups, and an exclusive interaction with the crew of the upcoming movie, Good Night.

The event also featured workshops in cutting-edge technical areas such as Drone Security, Electric Vehicles (EV), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Blockchain, Bluetooth 5.0, ANSYS, Vehicle Simulation using IPG Carmaker, LabView for IoT, Robot Operating Systems (ROS), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Soil nutrition, Next Generation Energy Materials, Data Science and wildlife photography. Industry partners for these workshops included premier companies such as Dassault Systemes, National Instruments, Bosch Global Software, Infosys, Accenture, and the Math company.

Anokha also had an Ignition auto show featuring several modified cars, an eye-catching drone show by Drone Racers Kerala, and an Eventide cultural spectacle with spectacular performances by Ragasudha and Natyasudha clubs of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and a scintillating pro-show by renowned playback singer and actress, Andrea Jeremiah