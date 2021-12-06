Amrith flags off anti-plastic campaign

D.Radhakrishnan





Udhagamandalam: A campaign to combat banned and single use plastics was set in motion by the Nilgiris Collector Mr.S.P.Amrith in Ooty on Monday.

Organised by the Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board,the campaign included a display cum distribution of posters and a message on wheels.

Speaking on the occasion,Mr.Amrith pointed out that in order to protect the environment of the ecologically sensitive Nilgiris use of 19 items like plastic cups, plates,tumblers, spoons,bags etc had been prohibited.The ban had come into force on January 1st 2019 following a

government order.

In order to create awareness among the public about this,a week- long campaign commenced today.Officials and representatives of related organisations will participate in various activities associated with the campaign.Those who violate the ban order will be fined.