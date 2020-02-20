Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham holds a fund raising event to support cancer patients

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s nationally acclaimed tech fest Anokha 2020 edition, Department of Mass Communication has hosted a fund raising event ‘Anwara’ -your expression of beautiful for cancer patients.

Through this event the Department aimed to support a NGO called ‘Canserve’ that works for the better and smarter life of cancer patients.

Canserve has its roots from Kochi and is supported by many celebrities, doctors and also well-known figures from the field of arts, literature and politics for its charitable works.

Anwara, in its nature is a fashion based event highlighting the key words Personality, Fashion and Sustainability.

The two day event also saw a pre-event promotion of Anwara-Anokha 2020 wherein a DJ night was organised at the Amrita in Coimbatore campus.

which was performed by Manoj Kumar R aka White Lamp, one of the leading DJ artist from the city.

Dance for a cause, Enjoy for a reason was the tagline for the DJ night and a total of 434 registration happened in a night contributing to the overall cause of cancer patients.

Anwara, which comes under Anokha, is the only event that has such a CSR element.

Eminent personalities like Poornima Indrajith, Aaradhana Nayar (Miss India Finalist), Laxmi Agarwal (Activist, Acid attack survivor and Chhappaak film inspiration) , Fashion photographer Reji Bhaskar, Model cum choreographer Khushboo Dinesh were the guests and speakers at Anwara.