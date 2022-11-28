Amway India Launches Artistry Skin Nutrition line

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore :Aligned with the philosophythat skin needs nutrients just like the body to be healthy, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct-selling companies, announced the repositioning of its premium skincare brand Artistry toVisibly Healthy Beauty by foraying into skin nutrition with Artistry Skin Nutrition line in India. In the first phase of the launch, the company introducedan anti-aging range of renewing and firming solution sets.Thenew range goes beyond skincare to deliver skin nutrition fusing the power of science and nature. These products are enriched withplant-based botanicalsfromNutrilite™ farms and are a paraben-free,vegan skincare linepowered by cutting-edge skin science and better manufacturing processesto ensure they are pure, safe, and effective. Talking about the repositioning of the brand and the new launch, Amway India CMO Ajay Khanna said, “The health-conscious consumers of today are increasingly looking for products that are enhanced with nutrients. Leveraging our expertise in nutrition with Nutrilite, a brand backed by a rich legacy of over 80 years on the plant-based approach to supplementation, it was a natural progression for us to present this skincare range derived from the best of science and best of nature with the powerful botanicals from our Nutrilite farms revealing visibly Healthy beauty.We are delighted to introduce the first phase of the Artistry Skin Nutrition™ line, which includes an anti-aging range of seven products, that has ablend of Nutrilite and Artistry skin science expertise.Further, the Anti-aging market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% in the next five years , which indicates immense potential for this segment” Artistry™ scientists discovered that skin looks its healthy when 5 key Skin Nutritional Requirements are addressed to purify, balance, rebuild, moisturize, and protect the skin. Under the Artistry Skin Nutrition™ range,different products address these requirements and improve skin’s healthy look with a simple regimen.The anti-agingrangefrom Artistry Skin Nutrition™ includes Renewing and Firming Solution Sets thataddresses the advanced signs of aging,includingthe appearance of deep `wrinkles, sagging, and sallowness, resulting in smoother, revitalized, radiant look and visibly healthy skin.

The price ranging from INR 2699 to INR 6665, the Artistry Skin NutritionRenewing and Firming Solution Setsare sold exclusively by Amway Direct Selling Partners across India.