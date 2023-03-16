Amway India Salutes the Power and Passion of Women

Covai Post Network

Champions Women Empowerment with month-long celebrations to commemorate Women’s day

Coimbatore March 16, 2023 Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct-selling companies, embraced equity with International Women’s Day celebrations across the country. Aligned with the global theme of #EmbraceEquity, the company organized a series of events to celebrate ‘womanhood’ by catalyzing their development, growth, and success, a testament to the company’s steadfast dedication to building a more equitable and inclusive world for all.

Commenting on the celebrations, GS Cheema: SVP – North and South, Amway India said, “At Amway, we hold an unwavering belief that women are the backbone of progress and growth, and we stand by our commitment to empowering them. As per an estimate, there are over 12 million micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) units run by women entrepreneurs, and their success is largely attributed to increased internet and mobile penetration which precisely resonates with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. It is heartening to see women taking charge of their economic future, and the fact that more than 60% of Amway direct selling partners are women is a testament to our focus on creating a supportive and inclusive environment for women to thrive and flourish. As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women this International Women’s Day, we renew our steadfast commitment to empowering women driven with a spotlight on holistic well-being and commitment to change, because we firmly believe that a world that empowers women is a world that fosters progress and prosperity for all.”

In South/North Amway India launched the #SheLeads campaign aimed at empowering women with a range of events focused on improving their skills and knowledge. Spanned over three days and the campaign included sessions on beauty, nutrition, and digital success. Successful women entrepreneurs shared their inspiring stories on how they leveraged digital platforms with the necessary tools and skills to thrive in the modern business world. In addition, the event also celebrated the success and felicitated those women who have broken barriers and become an inspiration to all. More than XX women participated in this campaign.

Additionally, to mark the occasion, Amway India also hosted an invigorating live classical music performance by the renowned Sarod Sisters- Ms. Troilee Dutta and Ms. Moisilee Dutta. The event was also streamed virtually for Amway employees across India epitomizing Women’s Power and Women empowerment, energizing everyone to pursue their passions. Over the years, Amway India has been investing in upskilling women through multiple online and offline trainings and workshops and aligned with its core philosophy, the company has been empowering women by providing them the right platform to explore their true potential.