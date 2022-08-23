Amway India Turns 100% Plastic Waste Neutral

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore , August 23: Amway India, one of the largest FMCG direct selling companies in the country, has become ‘Pre- and Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Neutral’ after having managed 100% post-consumer plastic waste based on its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) collection and recycled 100% pre-consumer plastic waste generated at the Amway manufacturing facility. The company has collected and recycled 800 metric tons of post-consumer plastic waste , which is equivalent to managing over 50 million units of plastic product waste comprising bottles, tubes, caps, jars, and sachets of different sizes. Additionally, it has recycled and reused 100% hazardous products and plastic waste at its manufacturing plant to achieve pre-plastic waste neutrality. Driving its business through the lens of overall environmental and societal impact, the company has embedded some discernible steps to meet its sustainability ambitions, thereby reinforcing its vision of helping people live better, healthier lives.Commenting on the achievement Amway India Regulatory Affairs Associate Vice President Adip Roy said, “At Amway, our commitment to a healthy planet reflects in our products, processes, and philosophies. Sustainability is not just about compliance but is an intrinsic part of Amway’s culture. Achieving pre- and post-consumer plastic waste neutrality is one of our key milestones. As we move forward, we will continue to explore ways to reduce plastic waste pollution and in line with what we are envisaging by making our product bottles from recycled plastics. We are committed and determined to become a more sustainable company, bringing a positive change in the world, and enabling future generations to thrive.” As a responsible corporate, Amway India was one of the first brand owners in the country to have registered with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for Plastic Waste Management.Further, at Amway India, a cross-functional team primarily from the manufacturing and planning & procurement departments have together made remarkable efforts to further minimize the impact of the business on the planet, aiming for long-term sustainable growth of the organization. Some of the key sustainability initiatives include the usage of renewable energy at the plant, soil and water conservation, and sustainable farming practices. Further, through consistent sustainability efforts, the company – by way of paper reduction, supply chain optimization, and usage of solar power – was able to reduce carbon emissions by close to 10.50 lakh KGCO2e, equivalent to saving 47000 trees year-on-year.