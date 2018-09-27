An all-woman Mural painting expo on Mahabharata, first of its kind in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The ‘Chuvar Chitra Kala’ or Kerala Mural paintings on Mahabharatam will be on display from October 3rd for four days at Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust, Avanashi Road, Coimbatore from 10 am to 5 pm organised by Craft Council of Tamilnadu.

According to a release the Epic Mahabharatam will be brought alive in 112 paintings by 35 women students of the renowned artist Prince Thonnakkal and a Painting of Vishwaroopam by the Guru himself.

The artists, all women are from all walks of life and fall between the age 35 and 75 years, 26 women from Kerala, 8 from Chennai and one from Delhi. The exhibition of paintings on one theme exclusively by women is the first of its kind in India.

Prince Thonnakkal has around 30 years of experience in this art, having graduated from the Institute of Mural painting in Mamiyoor in Guruvayur.

He has trained over 100 students from all over India and conducts training programmes and workshops in the field of Mural paintings with natural dyes and acrylic media on canvas.

His unique style of painting, the expressions and colours have won him great name and fame and his paintings adorn several temples including the famous Padmanabaswamy temple, several hotels, corporate buildings, houses and have been used in films too.

At the exhibitions held at Trivandrum and Chennai, children from various schools and the general public were being exposed tot he great epic and the temple art

The expo is open to general public and students. For details contact Manju Ilango, Mob:9443266908

Akila S Kumar, Mob:9842210090