07 Oct 2020, Edition - 1912, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Anna market in Coimbatore opened after gap of two months

Covai Post Network

October 7, 2020

Coimbatore : After gap of two months, the Anna vegetable market in Saibaba Colony on Mettupalayam road re-opened for the public today.

The market was closed for public due to the coronavirus infection to more than 20 vegetable vendors and a temporary market was opened on the premises of GCT on Thadgam Road.

The Anna market was opened this morning with strict conditions, after permission from the Corporation following the requests from vendors.

Accordingly, 150 shops out of 476 will function on rotation basis, by maintaining social distancing. The shops will be open from 3 AM to 1 PM.

