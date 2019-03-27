  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Anti-Modi, Pro – Stalin wave in Tamil Nadu: Udayanidhi Stalin

Covai Post Network

March 27, 2019

Coimbatore : Udayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK president, M K Stalin Tuesday said that an anti-Modi and a pro-Stalin wave was being witnessed across Tamil Nadu.

Seeking votes for DMK Pollachi candidate Shanmugasundaram in and around the city, Udayanidhi said that he could see a sea of people attending the meetings organised by DMK-led alliance, which suggested that there was anti-Modi wave.

Stating that the people had already decided to oust the Modi government. he asked whether the Prime Minister was successful in bringing black money, after announcing the demonetisation two years ago.

Nearly 10 crore people were rendered jobless due to GST and people of Tamil Nadu will not forget the girl student, Anitha, who had committed suicide for not able to get medical seat due to NEET, he pointed out.

There was no protection to women in the AIADMK government in the state, which was evident in the recent sexual harassment case in Pollachi, he said, adding that the culprits will be punished once DMK came to power.

