Applications invited for TNAU Convocation

Coimbatore : As the 40th Annual Convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is proposed to be held during November/ December 2019, applications are invited from eligible candidates, whose results were declared on or before March 31.

Application form and other details may be downloaded from the University website www.tnau.ac.in from May 29 onwards and necessary application fee for convocation may also be remitted through online.

The completed application along with enclosures (viz., copy of the provisional certificate, last semester mark sheet, 2 recent passport size photos. and a copy of the bank receipt remitted through online) should reach TNAU office on or before July 15, a release said today.