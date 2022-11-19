  • Download mobile app
19 Nov 2022, Edition - 2685, Saturday
Art for a better world

November 19, 2022

The art fest “Illusions” we hold every year at Northern Lights Academy is to spread awareness on our social challenges. We are taking small steps toward big changes because we believe children are our future and we need to invest in them to bring the change that we want to see in the world.

With Visual Art, ideas and concepts can travel through times and civilizations to reach the audience without textual presentation.

Throughout history, art has been used to support many causes including spiritual, social, and political.our students created inspirational artwork that has been exhibited in our school gallery for the viewers.
“Be the change you wish to see in the world”

