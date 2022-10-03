As part of Cauvery Calling farmers plant 1.85 lakh saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, farmers across Tamil Nadu planted 1.85 lakh saplings on their lands as part of Cauvery Calling.

Founded by Sadhguru, the Cauvery Calling movement has been working to help farmers switch to tree based agriculture. The 40 Isha nurseries in Tamil Nadu are giving quality timber saplings for Rs 3 to farmers. Also Cauvery Calling volunteers are helping farmers by giving free guidance on farming techniques and conducting surveys on farm lands for free.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, who gave great importance to rural development, the movement has decided to take up this initiative of planting trees. As part of this 1.85 lakh saplings have been planted in approximately 600 acres of farm lands in 37 districts. Around 1,000 farmers have been involved in the tree planting since Sep 29 th.

They have planted timber trees such as Teak, Malabar Neem, Terminalia Elliptica , Indian Kino, Haldinia Gordifolia, Sandalwood, Red Sander, Gamhar and Mahogany on the sides of fields and in clusters according to the type of soil and water.

Till date, farmers have planted 2.5 crore saplings in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as part of Cauvery Calling. It is to be noted that approximately 2 lakh trees were planted by farmers on Gandhi Jayanti last year as well