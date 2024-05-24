Flipkart Grocery records 1.6X y-o-y growth; over 50 percent of grocery deliveries carried out using electric vehicles

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has recorded a 1.6X y-o-y growth in its grocery business. This significant milestone is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to providing the best online shopping experience to pan-India consumers with a wide selection of daily essentials at great prices and convenience.Being a customer-first organization, Flipkart Grocery ensures the provision of fresh produce at affordable prices. To bolster consumer trust, all its products mention manufacturing and expiry dates thereby ensuring utmost transparency and freshness. As part of its expansion journey, Flipkart is deepening its reach in metros such as Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi as well as in tier 2+ towns across Bharat, with consumers driving growth in cities like Aurangabad, Bankura, Bokaro, Chhatarpur, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Krishnanagar, and Visakhapatnam, reflecting its popularity among diverse demographics.Pioneering accessibility and quick service, Flipkart Grocery is the only e-commerce company that offers next-day delivery in over 200 cities, including metros such as Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and T2+ towns like Anantapur, Berhampore, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Nagaon, Saharsa, Shimoga, Vellore, among several others. With a wide array of products being offered at a starting price range of Rs. 5, consumers from these cities have shown strong inclination towards affordability, further cementing Flipkart Grocery’s position as a value destination for e-grocery shoppers. In terms of high-performing categories, Flipkart has witnessed a 1.6X growth in essential staples such as oil, ghee, atta and FMCG favorites such as tea, coffee, detergents, and personal care. Flipkart has also recorded strong growth across essential and non-essential items, with a notable surge in premium categories such as liquid detergents by 1.8X, dry fruits by 1.5X, and energy drinks by 1.5X, among others.In an effort to cater to the rising demand for daily essentials, Flipkart has strengthened its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country with the launch and expansion of 11 grocery fulfillment centers across key locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hubli, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Malda, Patna, Sonipat in Delhi NCR, Visakhapatnam, and others. With the combined size of over 12.14 lakhs sq. ft. and a capacity of close to 20.9 lakhs units, these fulfillment centers serve 1.6 lakhs grocery orders per day across these regions. Building a resilient supply chain network is one of the key pillars of Flipkart’s growth strategy and helps bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more customers in the country.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Flipkart has made significant strides in environmental responsibility. At present, over 50 percent of grocery deliveries are covered on EVs, with Flipkart marking a y-o-y increment of 140 percent. Leading in states such as New Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, Flipkart continues to focus on building a greener future. Among other initiatives towards achieving its sustainability goals, Flipkart delivers groceries to consumers in reusable totes and uses eco-friendly cardboard shreds to protect

any delicate items. This helps in optimizing packaging by reducing waste in its supply chain and minimizing overall environmental impact.

Hari Kumar G, Vice President, Head of Grocery, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart’s growth in the grocery category reflects our unwavering commitment to building innovation and customer-centricity for emerging categories while offering the right value to consumers for their everyday grocery needs. As we expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled convenience to millions of customers across India.