Asymptomatic dies due to cardiac arrest in Coimbatore Covid centre

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A 60-year old asymptomatic patient, admitted to the Codissia Covid Care centre in the city died reportedly of cardiac arrest today.

The man was admitted to the Centre on Saturday.

After having morning food, he was sleeping and has not responded when others in the Centre made attempts to wake him during lunch time.

Though the nurses and health workers rushed to revive him, he was found dead reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director, Health Services G Ramesh Kumar was tested Covid-19 positive and kept himself in home quarantine and isolation.

Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu was tested positive two days ago and is undergoing treatment.