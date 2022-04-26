Atal Tinkering Lab at Isha Vidhya, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The ‘Atal Tinkering Lab’ (ATL), which aims to enhance creativity and research potential of rural students, was inaugurated yesterday at Isha Vidhya School, Coimbatore. Bharathiyar University Vice Chancellor Shri. Kaliraj who participated as a special guest, inaugurated the laboratory.

The laboratory aims to make science exciting for students and cultivate interest, creativity and imagination in their minds. It is designed as a platform to understand science, technology, robotics, physics, mathematics and engineering and explore new avenues in these streams. More than a thousand rural students studying in Isha Vidhya, Coimbatore, will benefit from the lab.

Excited students and their parents visited the laboratory soon after its doors were opened.

The Central Government is implementing the Atal Tinkering Laboratory project with the aim of promoting science-based research methods in schools to encourage students to explore and experiment. The laboratories are set up in select schools across India with financial assistance from the Central Government.