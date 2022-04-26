  • Download mobile app
26 Apr 2022, Edition - 2478, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CID to probe Chandru murder case, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Washington DC to attend India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
  • Bilawal Bhutto confirms, his party would support Shehbaz Sharif as a prime minister
Travel

Coimbatore

Atal Tinkering Lab at Isha Vidhya, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 26, 2022

Share

Coimbatore: The ‘Atal Tinkering Lab’ (ATL), which aims to enhance creativity and research potential of rural students, was inaugurated yesterday at Isha Vidhya School, Coimbatore. Bharathiyar University Vice Chancellor Shri. Kaliraj who participated as a special guest, inaugurated the laboratory.

The laboratory aims to make science exciting for students and cultivate interest, creativity and imagination in their minds. It is designed as a platform to understand science, technology, robotics, physics, mathematics and engineering and explore new avenues in these streams. More than a thousand rural students studying in Isha Vidhya, Coimbatore, will benefit from the lab.

Excited students and their parents visited the laboratory soon after its doors were opened.

The Central Government is implementing the Atal Tinkering Laboratory project with the aim of promoting science-based research methods in schools to encourage students to explore and experiment. The laboratories are set up in select schools across India with financial assistance from the Central Government.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿