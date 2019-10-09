Attempt to loot SBI in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A reported attempt was made to loot a SBI branch in nearby Tirupur district, as the window grill was found cut and an ATM dislocated from its original place.

The staff of K Kallapalayam branch, who returned after four day hoildays were shocked to notice the window grills were cut and informed police and senior officials, police said.

Police officials, along with finger print experts rushed to the spot for investigating, they said.

Further investigations are on to find out whether the miscreants have looted cash and ornaments from the bank, police added.