Automatic powerloom for coir geotextiles launched

Coimbatore: The Central Coir Research Institute of Coir Board in Alappuzha in Kerala has launched a fully automatic power loom for producing quality coir geotextiles.

The new loom is versatile and can produce 5-6 times more quantity of coir geotextiles of good quality and is also cost effective,.

The loom, launched by the Board Chairman C P Radhakrishnan can be procured by the new/young entrepreneurs under Coir Udyami Yojana, and Mudra banking system under self-employment schemes.

Coir geotextiles are eco-friendly, environmental friendly, biodegradable, natural, durable and cheapest when compared with other vegetable fibre products.

As the quantity of export of the coir geotextiles showed an increasing trend, this invention would fulfill the demand from within the country and abroad, the board said in a statement. Exporters had evinced keen interest in the new power loom and the co-operative sector could also install it, the statement added.