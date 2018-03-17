  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
  • J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
  • Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
  • MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
  • Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
  • According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
  • 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
  • Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
  • 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
  • Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB

Coimbatore

Automatic powerloom for coir geotextiles launched

Covai Post Network

March 17, 2018

Coimbatore: The Central Coir Research Institute of Coir Board in Alappuzha in Kerala has launched a fully automatic power loom for producing quality coir geotextiles.

The new loom is versatile and can produce 5-6 times more quantity of coir geotextiles of good quality and is also cost effective,.

The loom, launched by the Board Chairman C P Radhakrishnan can be procured by the new/young entrepreneurs under Coir Udyami Yojana, and Mudra banking system under self-employment schemes.

Coir geotextiles are eco-friendly, environmental friendly, biodegradable, natural, durable and cheapest when compared with other vegetable fibre products.

As the quantity of export of the coir geotextiles showed an increasing trend, this invention would fulfill the demand from within the country and abroad, the board said in a statement. Exporters had evinced keen interest in the new power loom and the co-operative sector could also install it, the statement added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿